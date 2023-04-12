Tron’s TRX Drops 6% as Binance.US Delists the Token

Bitcoin
$29,957.82-0.05%
Ethereum
$1,867.39-2.60%
XRP
$0.50719091-3.34%
Binance Coin
$318.68-2.59%
Cardano
$0.39337700-3.01%
Arbitrum
$1.17-4.99%
Aptos
$11.19-3.09%
Dogecoin
$0.08155040-3.18%
Stellar
$0.10336900-2.36%
Polygon
$1.09-2.98%
Solana
$22.76+2.75%
Polkadot
$6.26-1.18%
Chainlink
$7.17-2.57%
Binance USD
$0.99921709+0.06%
Crypto.com
$0.06740746-1.78%
Litecoin
$91.68-4.57%
Shiba Inu
$0.00001080-2.63%
Tron
$0.06392648-4.61%
Uniswap
$5.80-3.97%
Avalanche
$17.79-1.86%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$29,954.86-1.02%
Cosmos
$11.07-1.28%
Quant
$121.99-2.65%
Ethereum Classic
$20.89-0.80%
Monero
$160.82+0.69%
Internet Computer
$5.18+0.27%
Bitcoin Cash
$127.02-1.56%
Filecoin
$5.89-3.29%
dYdX
$2.40-5.03%
Lido DAO
$2.22-9.10%
Stepn
$0.36620070-3.39%
Hedera
$0.06317826-3.71%
Curve DAO Token
$0.98400486-4.02%
NEAR Protocol
$1.99-3.53%
VeChain
$0.02417579-3.58%
BLUR
$0.56522612-3.29%
ApeCoin
$4.21-2.82%
Algorand
$0.21313253-3.67%
Fantom
$0.48127629+1.71%
EOS
$1.20-3.51%
Decentraland
$0.58628883-4.65%
The Graph
$0.14291753-4.02%
Stacks
$0.92579294-0.45%
Aave
$76.39-3.61%
NEO
$11.98-2.63%
Trust Wallet Token
$1.20-3.39%
The Sandbox
$0.62760344-3.85%
Tezos
$1.09-2.38%
Theta
$1.03-4.35%
Elrond
$40.07-2.06%
Flow
$0.96784801-3.33%
Immutable X
$1.06-1.34%
Axie Infinity
$8.36-3.17%
Paxos Dollar
$1.00+4.38%
Luna Classic
$0.00012236-1.84%
Synthetix
$2.56-4.72%
Optimism
$2.21-5.77%
Maker
$703.93-2.16%
Chiliz
$0.12741186-3.35%
Bitcoin SV
$35.64-1.91%
PancakeSwap
$3.63-3.26%
Mina
$0.71901693-3.96%
Dash
$55.20-4.30%
IOTA
$0.21849980-3.08%
eCash
$0.00003094-3.09%
BitTorrent
$0.00000061-1.84%
Mask Network
$5.29-5.15%
Zcash
$38.55-2.00%
Convex Finance
$5.35-1.78%
PAX Gold
$2,025.73+0.28%
Injective Protocol
$6.36+1.33%
THORChain
$1.59-3.99%
Zilliqa
$0.02869109-2.97%
Kava.io
$0.90805061+0.51%
Loopring
$0.34589631-4.02%
FTX Token
$1.31-0.32%
Compound
$42.33-3.36%
Enjin
$0.41213552-4.43%
Basic Attention Token
$0.26896500-3.85%
Woo Network
$0.22051867-1.19%
Nexo
$0.65760818-5.24%
NEM
$0.03948921-3.93%
Fetch.ai
$0.33661316-5.25%
FLOKI
$0.00003325-4.33%
Ethereum Name Service
$12.89-2.07%
Yearn Finance
$9,029.61+3.17%
Qtum
$3.13-2.58%
Celo
$0.66093424-3.57%
SXP
$0.57753880-7.61%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000032-3.48%
Audius
$0.31840092+3.99%
Decred
$20.76-3.55%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$1.28-2.94%
Bitcoin Gold
$15.63-3.55%
Gala
$0.04000813-4.61%
Ravencoin
$0.02532154-3.63%
Oasis Network
$0.05935415-3.56%
Kusama
$33.15+0.07%
Ankr
$0.03497756-2.99%
JasmyCoin
$0.00589668-5.12%
ICON
$0.29350310-5.78%
Sushiswap
$1.10-3.71%
0x
$0.27237356-2.94%
IoTeX
$0.02769433-3.95%
Bifrost
$0.06033127-3.18%
UMA Protocol
$2.06-1.91%
Band Protocol
$1.83-7.71%
Moonbeam
$0.37047594-1.81%
Siacoin
$0.00417275-2.53%
TerraUSD
$0.02144570+9.98%
Amp
$0.00374103-1.97%
Waves
$2.10-3.47%
Ribbon Finance
$0.20791993+0.82%
Helium
$1.42-1.91%
Joe
$0.58534782-3.78%
OMG Network
$1.41-6.22%
Alchemy Pay
$0.03957415-6.48%
Skale
$0.04032439-5.39%
Wax
$0.07206116-4.56%
Livepeer
$6.52-9.16%
Polymath Network
$0.16009082+4.65%
Lisk
$1.09-2.62%
NuCypher
$0.11994809+0.11%
SafePal
$0.47587973-3.18%
MetisDAO
$28.25-7.27%
DigiByte
$0.00944504-3.96%
Cartesi
$0.14979484-2.11%
Celsius
$0.33242810-4.17%
Nervos Network
$0.00415724-6.03%
Secret
$0.67786428-0.98%
Aragon
$3.21+3.86%
iExec RLC
$1.69-2.43%
Nano
$0.90522414-1.70%
Star Atlas
$0.00323155-1.69%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00283485-3.25%
Numeraire
$18.58-2.16%
Civic
$0.11019187-0.20%
Dent
$0.00109992-0.12%
Syscoin
$0.16455153-4.16%
Spell Token
$0.00075819-4.51%
Bancor
$0.51987529-2.74%
Ren
$0.09765152-9.63%
GAS
$3.34-2.24%
Voyager Token
$0.32210251-5.20%
Keep Network
$0.16998087-3.48%
Chromia
$0.16319307-3.93%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.72-3.37%
Augur
$7.97-0.47%
COTI
$0.07688847-2.36%
CEEK VR
$0.08510719-2.58%
Steem
$0.21308464-4.83%
NKN
$0.12589433-5.41%
WazirX
$0.17792317-3.22%
Request
$0.10487059+4.43%
MOBOX
$0.48300418-2.89%
XYO Network
$0.00527511-3.61%
Storj
$0.38529500-3.73%
Sun Token
$0.00616409-2.52%
Ampleforth Governance
$3.56-0.96%
Stormx
$0.00586188-2.56%
Orchid
$0.08841505-3.43%
Serum
$0.19098970+5.19%
Yield Guild Games
$0.26424482-3.42%
Moonriver
$8.48-2.89%
Alpaca Finance
$0.31215896+5.24%
Polkastarter
$0.44190866-1.55%
Verge
$0.00252037-4.23%
Index Chain
$0.05437551-2.77%
Quickswap
$78.50-4.10%
Raydium
$0.24532011+0.36%
Enzyme
$22.06-3.75%
CLV
$0.06737811+5.55%
district0x
$0.03297157+4.16%
Harvest Finance
$35.80-3.42%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00397864+1.23%
Kyber Network
$0.74908845-4.01%
SuperRare
$0.12247905-3.23%
Mirror Protocol
$0.08991102-0.95%
Quantstamp
$0.01679022-0.30%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.23205439-4.10%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
RACA
$0.00021364-4.85%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-5.92%
Holo
$0.00195902-2.08%
Kishu Inu
$0.000000000.11%
Saitama
$0.00163308-7.10%
Reef
$0.00278176-3.57%
LooksRare
$0.14060578-2.77%
WINkLink
$0.00008807-2.08%
Harmony
$0.02179153-3.18%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.02066144-0.76%
Tether
$0.99991909+0.07%
USD Coin
$0.99895607+0.05%
Dai
$0.99843114+0.04%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index
Markets

Tron’s TRX Drops 6% as Binance.US Delists the Token

Binance.US says a variety of factors can lead to de-listing, including regulatory standing in the U.S. and unethical behavior.

By Sam Reynolds
AccessTimeIconApr 12, 2023 at 3:08 a.m. UTC
Updated Apr 12, 2023 at 4:51 a.m. UTC
CDCROP: Consensus 2019 Justin Sun CEO TRON (CoinDesk)

Tron's Justin Sun (CoinDesk)

Consensus 2023 Logo
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28.
Secure Your Seat
Consensus 2023 Logo
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28.
Secure Your Seat

Tron’s TRX token has been delisted on Binance.US.

This comes weeks after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Tron's Justin Sun over allegations of selling and airdropping unregistered securities, fraud and market manipulation involving the TRX token.

TRX dropped 6.4% on the news, according to CoinDesk market data.

Binance.US says trading for TRX will end on April 18.

"We operate in a rapidly evolving industry and our digital asset monitoring process is designed to be responsive to market and regulatory developments. When a digital asset no longer meets our high standards, or industry circumstances change, we conduct a more in-depth review of the affected asset and assess whether further action is necessary," Binance.US said on its page announcing the delisting.

A spokesperson for Tron said that they are in communication with Binance.US over this and have no further comment at this time.

Edited by Nick Baker.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown

Learn more about Consensus 2023, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

CoinDesk - Unknown
Read more about
TronTRXJustin SunBinance US