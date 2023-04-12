Ether-Bitcoin Ratio Likely to See Deeper Decline After Shapella Upgrade: QCP Capital

Bitcoin
$30,203.29-0.13%
Ethereum
$1,909.10-0.57%
Binance Coin
$320.35-3.08%
XRP
$0.50493162-3.32%
Cardano
$0.40408900-1.11%
Arbitrum
$1.19-3.57%
Aptos
$11.37-3.28%
Dogecoin
$0.08264915-3.13%
Stellar
$0.10426600-2.39%
Polygon
$1.11-1.63%
Solana
$24.19+4.49%
Polkadot
$6.40-0.79%
Chainlink
$7.33-1.22%
Binance USD
$0.99941073+0.04%
Crypto.com
$0.06774304-1.63%
Litecoin
$92.48-2.94%
Shiba Inu
$0.00001097-1.42%
Avalanche
$18.46+0.24%
Uniswap
$5.95-1.36%
Tron
$0.06459392-3.37%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$30,265.99-0.40%
Cosmos
$11.28-0.50%
Ethereum Classic
$21.89+3.41%
Quant
$123.39-0.70%
Monero
$160.18-0.45%
Internet Computer
$5.36+3.13%
Bitcoin Cash
$128.79-0.29%
Filecoin
$5.99-0.67%
dYdX
$2.46-4.40%
Lido DAO
$2.31-4.82%
Stepn
$0.37107553-2.71%
Hedera
$0.06447427-1.90%
Curve DAO Token
$1.02-1.99%
NEAR Protocol
$2.19+4.78%
VeChain
$0.02452302-1.53%
BLUR
$0.58553673-3.76%
ApeCoin
$4.48+2.81%
Algorand
$0.21547436-2.74%
Fantom
$0.50933564+2.20%
EOS
$1.21-2.52%
Decentraland
$0.59721540-3.11%
The Graph
$0.14708339-1.69%
Stacks
$0.94507921-2.31%
Aave
$78.78-0.98%
NEO
$12.14-2.12%
Trust Wallet Token
$1.21-2.36%
The Sandbox
$0.63844287-2.37%
Tezos
$1.10-1.32%
Theta
$1.04-2.70%
Elrond
$40.75-1.79%
Immutable X
$1.12+3.98%
Flow
$0.98098794-1.65%
Axie Infinity
$8.54-1.46%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99958147+4.49%
Luna Classic
$0.00012328-1.35%
Synthetix
$2.60-2.80%
Optimism
$2.25-5.41%
Maker
$723.91+0.60%
Chiliz
$0.12898977-4.34%
Bitcoin SV
$35.85-1.91%
PancakeSwap
$3.64-2.86%
Mina
$0.73606662-1.80%
Dash
$55.90-2.86%
IOTA
$0.21975170-2.87%
eCash
$0.00003129-2.22%
BitTorrent
$0.00000061-2.65%
Injective Protocol
$6.85+7.29%
Mask Network
$5.41-3.76%
Zcash
$39.07-1.70%
Convex Finance
$5.43-2.53%
PAX Gold
$2,022.03+0.28%
THORChain
$1.62-1.87%
Zilliqa
$0.02910760-2.33%
FTX Token
$1.36+5.16%
Loopring
$0.35303454-1.77%
Kava.io
$0.91783883-0.85%
Compound
$43.14-2.25%
Enjin
$0.42245539-2.45%
Basic Attention Token
$0.27128000-4.16%
Woo Network
$0.23250593+2.48%
Nexo
$0.66467748-4.17%
NEM
$0.04009024-3.83%
Fetch.ai
$0.34208037-4.58%
Ethereum Name Service
$13.24-0.59%
Yearn Finance
$9,289.21+2.59%
FLOKI
$0.00003382-3.30%
Qtum
$3.17-1.13%
Celo
$0.66994586-2.72%
SXP
$0.58159062-5.90%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000033-2.25%
Decred
$20.96-1.62%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$1.30-2.09%
Gala
$0.04104705-2.10%
Ravencoin
$0.02597778-0.90%
Audius
$0.31215190+1.29%
Oasis Network
$0.06118349-1.35%
Bitcoin Gold
$15.78-1.79%
Kusama
$33.63-0.06%
JasmyCoin
$0.00618341+0.19%
Ankr
$0.03510326-3.30%
ICON
$0.29664120-5.37%
Sushiswap
$1.13-1.48%
0x
$0.27790834-3.45%
IoTeX
$0.02825999-2.26%
Bifrost
$0.06098564-2.70%
UMA Protocol
$2.10-0.41%
Band Protocol
$1.88-3.67%
Moonbeam
$0.38042609-0.12%
Siacoin
$0.00422081-1.64%
Waves
$2.13-2.64%
Amp
$0.00376961-0.43%
Helium
$1.47+0.59%
Alchemy Pay
$0.04249717+0.97%
TerraUSD
$0.02144135+9.98%
Joe
$0.61243524-3.72%
Ribbon Finance
$0.20567891-3.51%
OMG Network
$1.42-7.90%
Skale
$0.04122327-3.34%
Wax
$0.07238696-3.83%
Livepeer
$6.59-6.52%
Polymath Network
$0.16009001+4.61%
MetisDAO
$29.45-4.98%
NuCypher
$0.11994809+0.11%
Cartesi
$0.15498518+0.22%
DigiByte
$0.00954376-2.51%
SafePal
$0.47438972-4.16%
Lisk
$1.05-6.29%
Celsius
$0.33969267-2.12%
Nervos Network
$0.00428056-1.79%
Secret
$0.68314800-2.49%
iExec RLC
$1.76+1.69%
Aragon
$3.22+2.60%
Nano
$0.91570058-1.24%
Star Atlas
$0.00327317-0.04%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00287355-2.18%
Numeraire
$18.59-2.66%
Dent
$0.00112059+0.39%
Syscoin
$0.16504155-4.38%
Civic
$0.10960765-0.96%
Spell Token
$0.00077021-3.61%
Bancor
$0.53044594-1.00%
Ren
$0.09965906-6.99%
Voyager Token
$0.33005546-7.77%
GAS
$3.36-2.10%
Chromia
$0.16673119-2.10%
Keep Network
$0.16998087-3.48%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.80-2.84%
Augur
$8.04-0.14%
COTI
$0.07818891-1.35%
CEEK VR
$0.08594008-1.53%
Steem
$0.21485421-3.66%
Request
$0.10910072+5.12%
WazirX
$0.17686103-3.72%
NKN
$0.12258782-7.10%
MOBOX
$0.48684344-2.39%
XYO Network
$0.00535890-1.52%
Serum
$0.22636345+20.75%
Storj
$0.39157355-2.62%
Stormx
$0.00591578-2.25%
Ampleforth Governance
$3.58-1.84%
Sun Token
$0.00608724-3.90%
Orchid
$0.08983566-1.41%
Yield Guild Games
$0.27027866-0.77%
Moonriver
$8.59-3.41%
Alpaca Finance
$0.30514663+4.21%
Polkastarter
$0.43962399-2.68%
Verge
$0.00255865-1.94%
Index Chain
$0.05549716-0.42%
Raydium
$0.25545605+4.15%
Quickswap
$78.67-3.18%
Enzyme
$22.32-2.59%
CLV
$0.07112949+11.19%
district0x
$0.03297157+4.16%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00421533+4.85%
Harvest Finance
$36.20-2.64%
Kyber Network
$0.75874589-3.18%
SuperRare
$0.12358493-2.13%
Mirror Protocol
$0.08841373-2.81%
Quantstamp
$0.01710701+0.79%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.23628189-4.20%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
RACA
$0.00021770-3.27%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-4.42%
Holo
$0.00200091-0.63%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-2.42%
Saitama
$0.00167628-1.06%
Reef
$0.00285871-2.19%
LooksRare
$0.14461454-1.09%
WINkLink
$0.00008886-1.48%
Harmony
$0.02224771+0.65%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.02082191+0.44%
Tether
$0.99991334+0.03%
USD Coin
$0.99897254+0.03%
Dai
$0.99899466+0.04%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index
Markets

Ether-Bitcoin Ratio Likely to See Deeper Decline After Shapella Upgrade: QCP Capital

Ether has underperformed bitcoin in the lead up to the Shapella upgrade, resulting in a 13.7% year-to-date decline in the ETH/BTC ratio.

By Omkar Godbole
AccessTimeIconApr 12, 2023 at 12:28 p.m. UTC
ETH/BTC's weekly chart. (TradingView/QCP Capital)

The ratio has dropped below key support. (TradingView/QCP Capital)

Consensus 2023 Logo
Featured SpeakerDeep Dive: Ethereum
Protocol VillageAustin Convention Center
Deep Dive: Ethereum - Consensus 2023 speaker
Join an hour long exploration of the advancements defining the Ethereum community in 2023.
Secure Your Seat

Omkar Godbole is a Co-Managing Editor on CoinDesk's Markets team.

Consensus 2023 Logo
Featured SpeakerDeep Dive: Ethereum
Protocol VillageAustin Convention Center
Deep Dive: Ethereum - Consensus 2023 speaker
Join an hour long exploration of the advancements defining the Ethereum community in 2023.
Secure Your Seat

Singapore-based crypto options trading giant QCP Capital expects a deeper decline in the ether-bitcoin (ETH/BTC) ratio following the impending Shapella hard fork, dubbed Shanghai upgrade.

"ETH/BTC has broken through the key support level of 0.658 and can potentially head back to 0.0553, as continued and sustained spot selling pressure in thin markets for days after Shapella leads to further bearish price action on ETH," QCP Capital's market insights team told CoinDesk.

The ETH/BTC ratio has declined 13.7% this year amid lingering fears that investors will rush to liquidate coins after Shapella opens withdrawals of staked ether.

According to some analysts, the selling pressure will be distributed over several days, allowing buyers to absorb selling pressure and keep prices steady. QCP, suggests otherwise.

"We fail to see what the bullish case can be for this event as those at the front of the queue [in withdrawals] are likely to sell spot, while those further back will be hedging via perps/futures if they have not already done so," QCP noted.

Users cannot withdraw the entire stack of over 18 million staked ether immediately after the upgrade. However, just over 1 million ETH earned in staking rewards can be pulled out immediately. Troubled entities like crypto lender Celsius might sell its staked ether balance of 158,176 ETH to recover at least a portion of creditors' funds, according to K33 Research.

Edited by Parikshit Mishra.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown

Omkar Godbole

Omkar Godbole is a Co-Managing Editor on CoinDesk's Markets team.

Learn more about Consensus 2023, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

CoinDesk - Unknown

Omkar Godbole

Omkar Godbole is a Co-Managing Editor on CoinDesk's Markets team.

Read more about
EtherMarketsBitcoinTechnical Analysis