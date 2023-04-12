Bitcoin Hovers Around $30K, Ether Holds Above $1.9K Ahead of Shapella Upgrade

The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization was recently at $30,030, off a few fractions of a percentage point over the past 24 hours, according to CoinDesk’s data. BTC’s price reached as high as $30,548 earlier Wednesday after the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ much-watched, inflation reading showed the CPI rising 0.1% increase in March, slower than economists' 0.2% forecast for the month and then February’s 0.4% reading. On a year-over-year basis, the CPI was higher by 5%, down from 6% in February and against expectations of 5.2%.