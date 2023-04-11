Bitcoin Holds Firm Above $30K, Ether Hovers Near $1.9K Ahead of CPI, Shapella Upgrade

The largest cryptocurrency by market value was recently hovering over $30,200, up over 3% in the past 24 hours. BTC topped the psychologically important $30,000 level late Monday evening (ET) for the first time since last June. Analysts expect the March CPI to continue a recent cooling trend with the year-over-year rate rising 5.2%, down from February’s 6%. The month-over-month rate is also expected to cool.