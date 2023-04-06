Bitcoin's Tight Correlation With Nasdaq-SPX Ratio Muddies Safe-Haven Narrative

"Much like crypto, growth-style companies, which are expected to provide cash flows, or some form of fundamental value, further out into the future, find their performance more heavily influenced by shifts in interest rates. The Nasdaq 100 index, for example, is comprised of mostly growth-style sectors, such as technology, which are more sensitive to rising or falling rate expectations," Gabriel Selby, a research analyst at CF Benchmarks, told CoinDesk in an email.