Ether Circles Above $1.9K as Shanghai Hard Fork Nears

Greg Magadini, director of derivatives at crypto analytics firm Amberdata, noted in an email discussing crypto options markets that ETH’s 25-delta calls have become more expensive than ETH’s 25-delta puts, which showed traders' preference for upside exposure. Typically, the call buyer is bullish on the market, while the put buyer is bearish. Delta is a risk metric that estimates the change in price of a derivative, such as an options contract.