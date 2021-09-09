How To Buy Bitcoin

To buy bitcoin on a crypto exchange, you will need to open an account on the exchange platform. Chances are that you may also be required to go through some know-your-customer (KYC) and anti-money-laundering (AML) procedures – these are just basic background checks so that the crypto exchange knows you are who you say you are. This typically entails submitting your official ID and sometimes your proof of address. On the flip side, some exchanges give you restricted access and benefits when you sign up with just your email without verifying your identity. This is a perfect option if you wish to stay anonymous and don’t plan to buy a large amount of bitcoin.