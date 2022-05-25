How to Make It in the Metaverse

The barista is hustling too, so much that he is not even answering her messages. She goes to see him DJ and waits until the crowd thins out. He is slumped over his turntable, exhausted. Now he has to compete with some of the most well-known DJs in the world. She starts making her way over to him, but then a flash of cobalt catches her eye, and she abruptly stops. There is a familiar logo on the door frame behind him. It takes a minute to register because she can’t believe what she is seeing. The barista has sold an ad to the massive coffee chain that is crushing her business. She has been sending him frantic messages for days, so he knows how hard it has been. She feels so betrayed that she can’t even move. She logs off for the night.