Fidelity Digital Assets’ director of research, Mrinalini “Ria” Bhutoria, has left the company to join early-stage crypto fund Castle Island Ventures as a principal.
- Bhutoria announced her new role on Twitter on April 28.
- Prior to joining Fidelity in October 2019, Bhutoria served as a senior research analyst at payments company Circle after spending three years at Credit Suisse as an equity research analyst, covering financial technology companies such as PayPal and Stripe.
- Castle Island Ventures, led by Nic Carter and Matt Walsh, will no doubt be looking to reap the benefit of Bhutoria’s experience at Fidelity in bridging blockchain and crypto with institutional finance.
- Castle Island announced in February that it raised $50 million from investors, including high-net-worth individuals and family offices, for its second fund.
- The first fund raised $30 million in June 2018 and invested in 20 startups, including BlockFi and River Financial.
