Developing decentralized apps (dapps) on the Ethereum scaling project Polygon is set to be a simpler affair with the network now supported by two tools from ConsenSys.
- Being added to ConsenSys' Infura and Truffle products, alongside Ethereum and IFPS, allows developers to program and run dapps on Polygon's network as easily as they would on a cloud platform, according to an announcement Wednesday.
- Infura enables developers to connect to Ethereum via an API without having to run a full node, and it underpins the majority of dapps on the network.
- Polygon, formerly known as Matic, is now looking to offer this same accessibility to the decentralized finance (DeFi)-focused protocols it supports.
- Truffle, meanwhile, brings tools that help developers build and deploy their dapps, like boilerplate projects.
- Polygon recently announced the launch of a $100 million “#DeFiforAll” fund to make DeFi more accessible to a larger number of users in the face of mounting Ethereum gas fees.
- With those fees currently at recent highs – and seen as an urgent problem for the Ethereum ecosystem – Polygon says its average cost per transaction of $0.000371 will cut costs for users making swaps.
- At time of writing, the project's MATIC token is trading at $1.19, having hit an all-time high of $1.22 earlier on Wednesday, according to CoinGecko.
