Crypto Innovation and Regulation Can Co-Exist, Top Industry Executives Agree

The wide-ranging discussion came as the industry rebounds from a calamitous year that saw a number of major crypto-focused firms implode and trust in digital assets wane. Regulators, particularly in the U.S., are now eyeing crypto to an unprecedented degree and some observers believe the scrutiny will hurt the industry's growth, or at least shift the balance of power outside the U.S. The panelists discussed new challenges for liquidity and prime brokerage, how custodial services will change, regulatory issues and requirements for exchanges to prove their reserves.