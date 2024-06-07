Rune Christensen Explains Why He Wants to Remake Maker and Kill DAI

Yeah, but again it comes back to whether it has some kind of legitimate use. The point is if you're making it easy to do bad things with this technology. There is no privacy on the blockchain, right? Everything is totally transparent. You have Chainalysis monitoring everything. Mixers thwart that. The best example of all is the banking system, because this is happening all the time at a much greater scale. You can be fully anonymous in crypto if you're just smart enough. But in the banking system, it's actually pretty easy because you just need to bribe a few corrupt bankers or something like that. It's pretty straightforward. So the thing that would get risky for us, even though I think, again, that there is a moral obligation to figure out how to do this in a way that doesn't just disproportionately benefit criminals, is to build a privacy solution into a decentralized currency.