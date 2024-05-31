Meet the Citizens of Consensus

If you have ever heard the phrase “choose rich,” it might just be because of something Clemente Varas and Easy Eats put out into the world. The cowboy duo both work as content producers for Bodoggos Entertainment – a unit of Nick O’Neill. “The whole thing is about making crypto fun,” Eats said. A peak behind the screen: The average BoDoggos video often takes only five minutes to come up with, and things are filmed, edited and posted in a matter of minutes, though an educational or paid advertisement could take three days to make.