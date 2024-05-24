The Untold Story Behind Beeple's Historic NFT Sale: 'Token Supremacy' Excerpt

Poof. All gone. Sold. The two other NFTs offered, including one from a video series called Crossroads, went for $66,666.66 each. Even with such a devilish price – decided upon with the whimsy of a speculative market willing to spend whatever – Winkelmann could identify his salvation in the metaverse. The most he had ever made from his artworks was $100 for a small print. Now the artist saw a potential avenue for financializing his digital art, one that built upon the lucrative market for online collectibles that companies like Dapper Labs and Larva Labs had started in 2017 with the release of CryptoKitty and CryptoPunk NFTs. Executives behind those products had predicted that digital art would find online buyers, and within the two-month period from November to January 2018, CryptoKitties made $52 million. Mack Flavelle, a founder of the CryptoKitties project, pointed out why: “There’s not that much that people can do with cryptocurrency,” he told the New York Times reporter Scott Reyburn at the time. “We gave them something fun and useful to do with their Ethereum.”