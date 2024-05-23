Jeff Kauffman: Decentralized Social Will Revolutionize Marketing

Kauffman: Two brands that are doing well are Coinbase and 9dcc, a fashion brand started by G-Money. 9dcc is a good example of a brand that truly understands this offline, online, and on-chain brand experience and customer experience. But I'll start with Coinbase. They've done this cool thing as a publicly traded company where they've released their earnings report as an NFT collectible for free. Anyone can mint it, and then those who did receive discounts to their merch store, and get exclusive perks, for example, access to limited edition hats that are only available to people who minted their earnings report.



This shows the connection between offline, online, and on-chain. The offline component is the merchandise (the physical goods), the online component is the shopping experience of buying or securing the goods, and the on-chain element is minting their earnings report on-chain. And with the on-chain element, what's key is that brands are putting their story on-chain.