Demystifying AI’s Black Box: Ariana Spring and Andrew Stanco on How Blockchain Tech Can Shine a Light on Hidden Inputs

Andrew Stanco: It’s a mix, in a way, because our focus is on the enterprise, since that’s going to be one of the first big places where you need to get AI correct from a training and governance standpoint. If you dig into that, then we need to have an area where a developer—or someone in that organization— can annotate the code and say, “Okay, this is what happened,” and then create a record. It’s enterprise-focused, with an emphasis on working with developers and the people building and deploying the models.