Audrey Tang: Learning From Taiwan’s Digital Civic Experimentation

Of course, the VTaiwan community today is not the same community at launch in 2014. All of us who were part of the original thing are still around, but the people who are running it are like 10 years younger than us now. And so, to your question, I think it is not just a migration thing. It is also how each generation thinks about experimentation. The original use of VTaiwan’s Polis was considered very cutting edge in 2015 because it was very new. But now, the government regularly uses the Join platform, which has Polis embedded in it, so it’s a sign that Polis is no longer R&D – public servants feel comfortable using it. The state's role is to maintain the mature open source products and make sure it's part of the public civic infrastructure.