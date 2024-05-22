A Venture Capitalist's Guide to Consensus 2024

For years Bitcoin, the world’s first blockchain, was gaining a reputation as the old man of crypto — dependable, but not the sexiest thing to invest in. That changed in a matter of months following the launch of the Ordinals protocol, which enables the creation of native on-chain assets on Bitcoin, as well as the launch of spot bitcoin ETFs in the U.S. Wintermute, Cumberland DRW and 21Shares executives talk about how this nascent market and influx of capital is reshaping the Bitcoin value proposal.