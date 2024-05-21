Filip Wielanier: 'Web3 Marketing Is a Win-Win'

Yeah, sure. So basically, any Mention or Like [on social media] can be measured. If anyone is digitally talking about or promoting your product, you can see the outcome of that. This could apply to marketing activities like advertisements, or collaborations with influencers, or quest platforms. Thanks to us, basically, you can see the real out come -- not just in terms of the number of visits or the time that folks spend on your website coming from a specific source and spending an exact amount of money, but you can actually see the real outcome to your protocol. Thanks to on-chain stats, you can check and see how much liquidity came from different sources. You can finally calculate the ROI and customer acquisition cost and customer lifetime value. These are pretty fundamental metrics in the Web2 marketing world, but not so common in Web3 because they are just hard to measure.