Infrastructure Companies Dominate List of Finalists for Consensus 2024 Pitchfest
Forty Web3 startups from 12 different countries and territories are heading to Consensus to pitch.
Consensus, CoinDesk’s annual conference, is once again welcoming startups from around the world for its annual Pitchfest, with over half the entrants representing Web3 and Blockchain infrastructure companies.
This year's focus is on bringing startups and investors together in a dedicated startup village, complete with an investor lounge and startup kiosks.
Throughout Thursday, May 30, 40 teams will pitch to leading VCs, culminating in a grand finale on Friday, May 31, from 10:00 am to 10:30 am.
In total, there are 21 entrants in Web3 and blockchain infrastructure, four in open payment and exchange systems, three each in AI/blockchain interface and NFTs, two each in digital identity/credentials, decentralized IoT networks, and organizational governance for DAOs, and one in enterprise data solutions.
This year's contest includes entrants from around the world including India, Singapore, Nepal, Hong Kong, Argentina, and Azerbaijan.
The PitchFest winner will receive prominent exposure across CoinDesk's various media platforms and social handles, technical one-on-one sessions with Google Cloud's Web3 product leaders, and two VIP Piranha Passes for Consensus 2025, with more prizes to be announced.
The judges for Pitchfest include Meltem Demirors, Head of Strategy at CoinShares, Soona Amhaz from Volt Capital, CoinFund's David Pakman, crypto and tech investor Bill Tai, and others from Bullish Capital Management, Google Cloud, Outlier Ventures, as well as other notable VC firms.
Most startups entering Pitchfest have already received some form of funding, ranging from pre-seed to seed rounds. These include significant investments from notable firms like Consensys, Coinbase Ventures, and Blockchain Founders Fund, while a few are self-funded or bootstrapped.
Four startups from the 40 PitchFest finalists will join a live episode of "Meet the Drapers" at Consensus, pitching to Tim Draper and members of his family's office for a chance to win $50,000 and compete for a $1 million grand prize.
Last year's Pitchfest saw Rise, a startup seeking to make crypto accessible to the unbanked, win the top prize. In 2022, the inaugural Pitchfest at Consensus, Givepact, a Web3 social fundraising utility for nonprofits, won first place.
Participating startups:
- 1Konto Inc. (United States, Open Payment and Exchange Systems)
- Bloqcube Inc (United States, Web3 and Blockchain Infrastructure)
- ChainPatrol (United States, Web3 and Blockchain Infrastructure)
- Cod3x presented by Conclave (United States, Web3 and Blockchain Infrastructure)
- Codex Labs LLC (United States, Open Payment and Exchange Systems)
- Coinplus (United States, Web3 and Blockchain Infrastructure)
- Contented (United Kingdom, Creator Economy | NFTs)
- Drip Rewards (United States, Creator Economy | NFTs)
- EQBR (South Korea, Open Payment and Exchange Systems)
- ETHGas (Hong Kong, Web3 and Blockchain Infrastructure)
- EthosX (India, Web3 and Blockchain Infrastructure)
- Evil Genius Games (United States, Creator Economy | NFTs)
- expand.network (United States, Web3 and Blockchain Infrastructure)
- FailSafe (Singapore, Web3 and Blockchain Infrastructure)
- FLUIDEFI (Canada, Web3 and Blockchain Infrastructure)
- GoMeat Services Inc (United States, Open Payment and Exchange Systems)
- Hive3 (Hong Kong, Digital Identity/Credentials)
- Hummingbot Botcamp (United States, Web3 and Blockchain Infrastructure)
- Ithika (United States, Web3 and Blockchain Infrastructure)
- Kryptos (Sweden, Web3 and Blockchain Infrastructure)
- Ledger Works Inc. (United States, Web3 and Blockchain Infrastructure)
- Moflix (Switzerland, Digital Identity/Credentials)
- NeuroMesh (United Kingdom, AI/Blockchain Interface)
- Nettyworth (United States, Web3 and Blockchain Infrastructure)
- Nodepay (Hong Kong, Decentralized IoT Networks)
- Patientory (United States, Web3 and Blockchain Infrastructure)
- Quantinium.cc (United States, Decentralized IoT Networks)
- Raze (United States, Web3 and Blockchain Infrastructure)
- REMASTER (United States, AI/Blockchain Interface)
- Remox (Azerbaijan, Organizational Governance | DAOs)
- Rumsan Associates Private Limited (Nepal, Open Payment and Exchange Systems)
- Security Labs formerly Dippi.xyz (United States, Web3 and Blockchain Infrastructure)
- Spirit Blockchain Capital (Canada, Web3 and Blockchain Infrastructure)
- StaTwig (India, Enterprise Data Solutions - Tracking/Sustainability)
- SurferMonkey (United Kingdom, Web3 and Blockchain Infrastructure)
- Syndicately (United States, AI/Blockchain Interface)
- Virtual Assets LLC d/b/a Crypto Dispensers (United States, Web3 and Blockchain Infrastructure)
- WealthAgile (Canada, Web3 and Blockchain Infrastructure)
- XCAPIT (Argentina, Web3 and Blockchain Infrastructure)
- Zivoe (United States, Organizational Governance | DAOs)
