Miners Eye Middle East as Next Region for Growth

Green Data City last year struck a $300 million deal with Phoenix Group – the largest digital asset mining firm in the UAE – to set up a 150-megawatt crypto farm in Salalah, southern Oman. The plant, for Bitcoin, Litecoin, and other POW crypto assets, is set to be completed later this year . Salalah reaches highs of 27 degrees centigrade (81 degrees F) in summer months, but that’s relatively cool compared to the rest of the Middle East), and the region has access to cool ocean water and is underpinned by Green Data City’s operational mining license.