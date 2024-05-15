Rafael Cordón: Safeguarding Elections With Bitcoin

Rafael Cordón is concerned about how we’re going to protect the truth in the age of AI and disinformation. The Guatemalan tech CEO and engineer began thinking about this issue in the wake of Russia’s interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. But never did he consider he might create a technology that would protect a presidential election in his home country from being undermined via a flagrant attempt to tamper with physical voting documents. Yet, this is what he’s done with Simple Proof , an immutable record keeping system that safeguards data using the Bitcoin blockchain.