Allison Duettmann: How Blockchains Can Make AI Safer

I’m really looking forward to discovering what the state of crypto and AI has really come to at this point. I come at it from the foundational research side of things or more on the kind of cryptography and security side of things. But I also know that many people have been really building hard in the Web3 and AI space. So, I'm really interested to see which of my hypotheses — or which of other people's hypotheses — have come out. Who's building what right now? And where are there possible synergies across different products? I’m excited to see what’s happening in that space.