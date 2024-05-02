CZ’s Trial Proves it Pays to Cooperate

The sentence is more than CZ’s lawyers had asked for (they were bargaining for house arrest at most), but less than both the official sentencing guidelines (around one year) and what U.S. Department of Justice prosecutors sought (36 months). We don’t know exactly why CZ received the sentence he did. But it’s notable that, instead of fighting extradition, CZ willingly came to the U.S. to stand trial. The outcome is the latest signal that if caught doing a crime, cooperate, cooperate, cooperate.