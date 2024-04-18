‘It Can Be Said With Confidence the SEC Is Investigating Ethereum’: Consensys’ Bill Hughes Talks Crypto Law

I think they are. It’s hard because the policy space is pretty confusing. The subject matter is pretty confusing. Many people they need to talk to just don't care one way or another. I mean, I'm biased, I'm on the board of Blockchain Association, but it does a really good job of keeping its membership informed, educating them about the Hill and and coming up with smart plans on how to pursue what we view as productive policy ends. Crypto lobbyists aren't some monolith. But there are people who are very effective both because they know the Hill and because they understand fundamentally what the technology is, what it can do and how we can figure out how public policy can be brought to bear to address some of the risks.