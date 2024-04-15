‘I'm a Pro-Freedom Candidate’: John Deaton on his Senate Race With Elizabeth Warren

And the final thing that she gets wrong, and I think she knows that she's wrong — is that she keeps saying that crypto and Bitcoin is only being used for terrorism and drug cartels and things of that nature. The truth is, it’s something like only 0.03% of crypto is being used [for illicit activities]. For example, we know $900,000 of crypto was used [for illicit activities], whereas HSBC [laundered] $900 million, through the banking system, for the Colombian and Mexican drug cartels. And so it's almost a silly argument that she's making. I’m sure ATM machines have been used in drug deals. We don’t ban ATM machines.