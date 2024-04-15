How Investors Should Handle Celsius in Their Tax Returns This Year

This is an itemized deduction. Whether it benefits you depends on various factors, including your filing status, potential taxable returns from Celsius, whether your loss exceeds the standard deduction, and other personal circumstances. You should only consider this kind of loss for your 2023 tax return if you’ve spoken to an accountant familiar with your situation, especially because Safe Harbor Ponzi Losses are an uncommon type of loss and therefore may increase the risk of an IRS audit.