Bitcoin
$63,437.98-3.46%
Ethereum
$3,101.98-1.74%
Binance Coin
$553.22-2.73%
Solana
$138.46-8.37%
XRP
$0.49741489-1.28%
Dogecoin
$0.16147543-0.67%
Toncoin
$6.57-3.01%
Cardano
$0.46083630-1.51%
Avalanche
$35.19-5.80%
Shiba Inu
$0.00002195-3.60%
Bitcoin Cash
$508.26-3.86%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$63,533.04-3.69%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk 20 Index CoinDesk 20 Index

Opinion

Hong Kong Boards the ETF Express

The jurisdiction is the latest to approve exchange-traded funds for bitcoin, giving a boost to BTC.

By Daniel Kuhn
AccessTimeIconApr 15, 2024 at 5:59 p.m. UTC
Updated Apr 15, 2024 at 6:01 p.m. UTC
AccessTimeIconApr 15, 2024 at 5:59 p.m. UTCUpdated Apr 15, 2024 at 6:01 p.m. UTC
Hong Kong harbor skyline view into Kowloon

View of would be crypto hub Hong Kong's harbor. (Ruslan Bardash/Unsplash)

AccessTimeIconApr 15, 2024 at 5:59 p.m. UTCUpdated Apr 15, 2024 at 6:01 p.m. UTC

Hong Kong regulators on Monday approved the launch of spot bitcoin and ether exchange-traded funds (ETFs), according to local reports. It’s the latest signal of the increasing institutionalization of the world’s leading crypto assets, and perhaps a harbinger of things to come in mainland China, which banned virtually all crypto activity in 2021.

This is an excerpt from The Node newsletter, a daily roundup of the most pivotal crypto news on CoinDesk and beyond. You can subscribe to get the full newsletter here.

VolumeMuteUnmute


ChinaAMC, Harvest Global and Bosera International are among the asset managers granted licenses to launch these spot market products by the Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission (SFC), though more may follow. In recent months, Hong Kong regulators have signaled their intent to open the former citystate into a crypto hub.

Notably, Hong Kong is positioning itself as one of the first regions to approve spot ether ETFs. Canada, the first country to allow the launch of bitcoin ETFs, approved ETH ETFs a few months later. In the U.S., where the Securities and Exchange Commission’s hand was essentially forced to approve spot bitcoin ETFs is currently dragging its feet on ether-based products.

Europe, Singapore, Australia and Dubai also have approved bitcoin ETFs available in their respective regions. The U.K. will soon allow crypto-traded notes to be traded on the London Stock Exchange starting in May, while Australia is expected to approve them in June this year.

See also: The Bitcoin ETF Approval: Full Coverage

The Hong Kong news is positive especially considering the city’s role as a regional financial hub, perhaps opening the door for nearby neighbors like Japan and Singapore to also open the floodgates to spot bitcoin investing.

However, unlike the unlock that happened in the U.S., which is one of the main drivers of the recent bitcoin rally that has pushed the asset to ever newer all-time highs, there are reasons to doubt billions in new capital will flood into the market. Bitcoin ETFs in the U.S. this year have been some of the fastest growing financial products ever — already accounting for billions in assets under management.

But as financial markets guru Noelle Acheson has pointed out, there is a gulf between the relative market size of the U.S. and Hong Kong.

“A handful of $BTC and $ETH futures ETFs listed in Hong Kong in December 2022, and today, more than a year later, have a combined AUM of just under $170 million,” Acheson tweeted. “For contrast, $BITO – the largest U.S.-listed BTC futures ETF – has an AUM of over $2.8 billion.”

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

Disclosure

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.

Daniel Kuhn
Daniel Kuhn

Daniel Kuhn is a deputy managing editor for Consensus Magazine. He owns minor amounts of BTC and ETH.

Follow @DanielGKuhn on Twitter