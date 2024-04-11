Willem Schroé: Building Botanix, a Bitcoin Layer 2 That Brings the EVM to Bitcoin

There's way more than people realize. When you look at Twitter, you hear the loudest voices, the most extreme voices. But I would say the majority of Ethereum enthusiasts have some bitcoin in their cold wallet. The fact is you cannot do anything with [bitcoin]. [In a follow-up interview, Schroé clarified that he meant to say you cannot do many things with bitcoin on-chain. He also shared that he’s well aware that just holding bitcoin as a hedge against currency debasement or using it for transactions in the real world has great value.]



There's no infrastructure to do something with it. You can go on Lightning and send a transaction, but that's about it. Botanix suddenly changes that. A big reason why Ordinals, NFTs and BRC-20s blew up is because suddenly you could do something with bitcoin. There's this huge amount of demand that is just waiting for applications. I'm seeing it coming from people who are ideologically more on the Bitcoin side and people who are more ideologically on the Ethereum side.