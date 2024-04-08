6 Ways the Halving Will Impact Bitcoin Mining

I have great memories from the halving in 2020. The atmosphere within the Bitcoin community was electric with anticipation as we approached the moment when the block subsidy would be cut in half. This pivotal event sparked an incredible wave of bullishness throughout the summer of 2020, setting the stage for the monumental bull market of 2021. Although I remain skeptical that the modest reduction in supply due to this halving will significantly alter bitcoin's price equilibrium, the prospect of it igniting increased demand and investor enthusiasm is something I eagerly await.