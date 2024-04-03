Cultivating Diversity, Inclusion and Humanity in the Crypto Community

I want to be clear, 9 out of ten times, exclusion isn’t calculated or intentional. I don’t think that male crypto founders sit in a room, twirling their mustaches while crafting ways to block women from joining their teams, companies, and conversations. The insularity within the crypto community most likely stems from similar origins to that of big tech and traditional finance – less young women study these courses before they even enter the workforce. We become less exposed to crypto and its communities and unintentionally excluded from the conversation as a result. If we’re not already “in the industry,” we become less attractive candidates to the standard crypto founder.