AI+Crypto: Trouble

How little-known Fetch plans to best the likes of Google, Microsoft, Amazon, and Apple, who dominate the digital assistant space (and, in the case of Google and Microsoft, AI as well) is unclear. Less clear is what role their FET token plays in the business other than to raise money for the company and, presumably, earn returns when the token price rockets up. Fetch says that FET is “the utility token and the key medium of exchange on the Fetch.ai network,” explaining that “FET can be used to pay for services in the Fetch ecosystem and network transaction fees.” Why not use USD, BTC, or a stablecoin?