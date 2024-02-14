Crypto Fear & Greed Index Hits Highest Level Since Bitcoin's 2021 Record High
The Fear & Greed Index for Bitcoin, which aggregates data on market momentum, volatility, volume and social media, is now at 79 out of 100, its highest score since Bitcoin reached $69,000 in November 2021.
With the price of bitcoin now well over $49,000 and other crypto assets rising, traders have entered a period of “extreme greed,” according to a well-known index measuring market sentiment.
The Fear & Greed Index, published by data source alternative.me, measures market enthusiasm for bitcoin and other prominent digital assets. The last time the index reached a score of 79 out of 100 was when bitcoin hit its all-time high around $69,000 in November 2021.
“When investors are getting too greedy, that means the market is due for a correction,” said alternative.me on its website.
It’s an axiom of the market that savvy traders prefer buying when the index shows extreme fear, and that they become more cautious when greed is higher. But, of course, that might not be the case.
The index has been routinely above 70 (the threshold for “greed”) since October last year. It fell as low as 50 following the approval of bitcoin ETFs in January, which initially turned out to be a “sell-the-news” event.
Bitcoin has more than doubled in price in the last 12 months. A year ago today, one coin was worth as little as $21,000 and yesterday the price briefly rose above $50,000. The price has retreated a hair to $49,400 at press time.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, institutional digital assets exchange. Bullish group is majority owned by Block.one; both groups have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary, and an editorial committee, chaired by a former editor-in-chief of The Wall Street Journal, is being formed to support journalistic integrity.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.