Bankruptcy Was Crypto Winter’s Circuit Breaker

Only once the market contagion is contained can investors more soberly assess the value of an estate’s assets. Invariably, as trustees bring in professional management and embark on asset sales to recoup funds, they discover the panic was overblown and that some parts of the balance sheet are undervalued. Meanwhile, if the bankrupt entity has a portfolio of liquid exchange-based assets – or is holding them in custody for others, as with many failed crypto entities – there’s a good chance their value will improve along with general market conditions.