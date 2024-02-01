U.S. Sen. Lummis Says 'Delicate' Talks Underway Over U.S. Crypto Legislation

In recent months, House Republicans have been aiming toward floor votes on multiple crypto bills. They got close to votes late last year before the Republicans' battles over the speaker of the House job and the parties' budgetary debates got in the way, but Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.), the chairman of the House Financial Services Committee, has indicated it remains a priority for this session. This is McHenry's last year to reach his goal before he leaves Congress.