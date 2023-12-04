Stani Kulechov Defied Crypto Winter

This isn’t an easy time for DeFi players. The total value locked in DeFi protocols is about a quarter ($40 billion) of what it was at the height of the market in November 2021. Kulechov says the last year has been dedicated to building better infrastructure for DeFi, including improved accessibility and user interfaces to increase participation. “The amount of value, like, it really depends obviously on what's the need, for example, for liquidity,” Kulechov told CoinDesk. “It depends on the opportunities in finance and how much there's actually access to participate as well.” In other words, the amount of deposits or "total value locked" (TVL) on Aave is a function of the market as much as the performance of the technology itself.