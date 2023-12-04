Shavonne Wong: Not Even Sam Altman 'Is Exempt From Surveillance'

1. My journey into the world of art was quite organic. Coming from a background in fashion and advertising photography, creativity has always been a part of me. However, it was during the COVID-19 pandemic that I made a significant pivot into 3D art. It was only later, when I discovered NFTs, that I fully embraced the role of an artist. NFTs provided an exciting avenue to create and share art in the digital age. The ability to connect with a global audience was particularly appealing and drew me into this new realm.