Rhett Mankind: Casey Rodarmor 'Wasn't Just Another Elusive Figure'

I've always admired early innovations in technology, (just quietly, I have some inscriptions under 10k). However, delving into the person behind the tech was new terrain for me. I started with scouring images of Casey to train an AI, but high-quality, recent photos were scarce. Through numerous AI iterations, coupled with manual digital painting and editing, I crafted the likeness and style I envisioned. My initial stoic renditions evolved as I realized Casey wasn't just another elusive figure like Satoshi. His videos revealed a passion for code, yet a drive to infuse humanity and fun into his work. This duality inspired my portrait, capturing how innovations can bring push and pull, pleasure and pain.