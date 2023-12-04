Miguel Morel: Shining a Light on Crypto's Leaky Pseudonymity

There is a case to be made that companies like Arkham and Chainalyis, though controversial, have a singularly positive impact on crypto. Chainalysis, for instance, was founded in the aftermath of the massive Mt. Gox breach to help find the hackers and recover funds. Although many BitcoinTalk users at the time considered bitcoin to be "privacy-preserving," and were angry that the company was created even for seemingly altruistic reasons, there is a real argument that in the long run, it's better to be completely aware that blockchain pseudonymity can (and likely will) be compromised.