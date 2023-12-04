Die With the Most Likes: Elizabeth Warren in the Style of 'Relentless. Ground. Beef'

I never had much say in the matter, creations oftentimes involuntarily evacuating from my insides without consideration. Sometimes I think in an effort to prevent rotting from the inside out. Or function as a senseless documentarian to our collective indifferent demise. I’ve always loved writing and in many ways those words fueled the rise and fall of brush or stylus, but I ended up in digital art because no one wanted the physical art I was making for the longest time. And my wife and I were drowning in the things I made, so it just made sense to not die under the inconsequence of those canvases. NFTs were a happy accident after several years creating digitally through a random internet entity who said I could sell digital art instead of having it accumulate two likes from pornography spam bots.