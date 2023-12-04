Coldie: Pascal Gauthier Has 'Strong Features' in Personality and Facial Makeup

I began creating art around 2009 after years of being the cover designer at LA Weekly. My fascination has always been surrounding stereoscopic 3D imaging. This originally started as being one of the only 3D concert photographers in the world, shooting my favorite bands live on stage in 3D with a custom-hacked 3D camera I built. In 2017 I found the blockchain and wanted to do my part to help tell the story about it and art was the best medium for me to be involved. In 2018 when I began tokenizing there as no such thing as a "NFT" and I still do not relate to that as a term of what I create. I started tokenizing my digitally-native artworks on R.A.R.E. ART LABS and SUPER RARE in 2018 and since then have continued to create and experiement with this new technology. I create art and use the technology of an NFT for provable scarecity, provenance, and worldwide peer-to-peer exchange.