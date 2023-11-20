Ali Yahya, Andreessen Horowitz: 'Many Fair Weather VCs Have Pivoted'

It's always good to be able to show some kind of product-market fit. So that the thing that you have built is now being pulled out from you, from the company by the market, by your users, your customers, developers, whoever it may be. And really what you now have to do is just go faster because they cannot get it fast enough. And what you need is to kind of pour fuel on the fire to be able to go faster and meet the demand of the market more quickly.