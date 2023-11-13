The IRS Is Making Crypto Compliance Impossible

Taxpayer B must now track and calculate gains on an exchange-by-exchange and address-by-address basis. After the proposed regs, Taxpayer B will get at least 36 1099-DAs and end up reconciling them with his own calculations. Instead of having one universal calculation, he now has 36 separate calculations. It’s likely every one of the 36 1099-DAs is different from B’s calculation from various cost basis issues. The IRS just doubled, tripled or even quadrupled your tax prep cost as a result.