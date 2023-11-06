Post-FTX, Bitcoin Is Ready for its Next Chapter

Last November, FTX's collapse kicked off a deep, dark crypto winter with the possibility of billions in customer funds lost and regulators hell-bent on suffocating the industry. Fast forward a year, and there's the very real possibility of FTX's estate returning 90% of customer funds. Bitcoin is now above $35,000, according to data from CoinDesk Indicies, up from a low of $15,625 on the coldest crypto winter day last year.