Ethereum Staking Surges to 7.4M ETH and Counting

At the same time, the entry queue for staking has also decreased since Shapella to more normalized levels from a high of 46 days. The entry queue currently stands at just over eight days, with nearly 20,000 validators looking to begin staking. In U.S. dollar terms, this represents about $1.5 billion worth of ETH sitting on the sidelines and a healthy demand for staking. Other observers expect the proportion of ETH that is staked to increase significantly over the next few years.