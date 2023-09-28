Does Lido Control Too Much Liquid Staking?

So, then it's up to the user to actually do a bit of research, and decide which protocol actually has the most dedicated attention to the smart contracts and security. Lido has spent almost $2,000,000 on nine audits. I’m not saying it’s the perfect solution, but it’s a solution that contributors are working on, and are working to make it even better. We don't try to compete with weird marketing campaigns. We’re trying to build trust around the Lido protocol, and that goes well with the mission of decentralizing Ethereum.