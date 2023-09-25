Staking Brings Decentralization Back to DeFi

The speed and rate of adoption of U.S. Treasuries and RWA’s should make us question the industry’s commitment to decentralization. To be clear, it’s fine if we have other goals, like moving finance on the blockchain à la PayPal USD or Visa settling transactions via USDC on Solana. But let’s be honest about the state of DeFi today: it’s Blockchain Finance running on U.S Treasuries and centralized stablecoins. That may modernize finance and bring more users onto crypto rails, but we need to start building out solutions that serve as decentralizing forces to the space to provide viable options for holding money outside the banking system.