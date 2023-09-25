How to Stake: 7 Strategies When Starting Out

You’ll also receive “liquid staking tokens” for the Ethereum you pledge to the network, such as stETH for Lido and rETH for Rocket Pool, which can be used on DeFi Applications. In theory this juices your returns and lets you do something useful with your ETH while they’re pledged to the network, but Berryman says that these pools do contain some sneaky extra risk, such as “slashing” (when your validator is slashed or penalized by the network because of some mistake) or the fact that collateral in Rocket Pool is held in RPL, so a plunge in RPL could leave you exposed. Given the extra risks and rewards, Berryman says strategy for bigger players is “is to put 10% into Rocket Pool [or Lido] because they like that bit of extra yield, and they understand the risks associated with it.”