How Effective Altruism Power Brokers Helped Make Sam Bankman-Fried

Like all tumors, this one should be excised: MacAskill’s continued presence at Oxford, in particular, is a nasty, dripping blemish on the face of the entire field of academic philosophy. Unfortunately, the FTX story has become an object lesson in how rarely such ailments are actually addressed at the very top of our society – how freely the cancer of greed and self-dealing has been allowed to spread its tendrils from Oxford to Stanford to MIT to the U.S. Congress, destroying the lives of normal people at every step of the way.