Tokenization News Roundup: Resource Extraction, Social Media Monetization and Real World Connections

The Story: Want to own a piece of Tesla Inc., Walt Disney Co. and Nvidia Corp. and pay for those stocks in stablecoins like USDC and tether? Dinari, a California-based startup founded in 2021, thinks it found the solution to tokenization — at least for investors outside the U.S. — with its blockchain-powered Dinari Securities Backed Tokens offering. The company issues so-called “dShares” that represent and are backed by actual securities, which are held in trust by Alpaca Securities LLC and Interactive Brokers Group Inc. It is currently applying for a broker-dealer license subject to the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and seeking status as a “transfer agent” under the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The end goal is to become a fully opening securities exchange.